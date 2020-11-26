

HONG KONG, Nov 26, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), DesignInspire ONLINE will be held from 3 to 9 December, showcasing global designs from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea and Australia to both trade and public visitors."Design for Good" theme presents quality designs for lifeUnder the theme "Design for Good", this year's DesignInspire aims to deliver positive energy to society through quality designs and innovations that can help overcome adversity amid the pandemic. A series of creative projects led by local designers and design groups will be on display including furniture and home gadgets that can brighten people's stay at home; creative artworks about Hong Kong-style "staircase stores" found in old walk-up buildings and paintings on iron roller-shutter doors that demonstrate local culture and traditional craftmanship; and ceramics and fibre art created by people in recovery and rehabilitation.Online interactive experience inspires creativityDesignInspire ONLINE will bring together nearly 30 interactive projects and games that integrate digital technology with creativity. These will present extraordinary visual, audio and gaming experiences that can help to inspire a more creative outlook.The InnoTalk series, to be live-streamed via Zoom and YouTube, will be held over the course of the week-long fair period. Topics will cover industry-specific trends such as visual and short video marketing, enhancing the digital customer experience and engagement, as well as practical business tips for designers. There will also be a variety of workshops suitable for parents and children including handmade gift workshops. The materials required for the workshops will be mailed to participants after they go through a simple online registration process.Access to DesignInspire ONLINE is free for both trade and public visitors.Date: 3-9 December 2020Website: www.designinspire.com.hkPhoto download: https://bit.ly/3o1BLRBAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.