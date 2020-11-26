BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, November 26
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(LEI:5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R that Graeme Proudfoot, a non-executive director and Chairman of the Company, will join the Board of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 December 2020.
Mr K Mayger
for and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098
26 November 2020
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de