BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(LEI:5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)

(the "Company")



Director Declaration



BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R that Graeme Proudfoot, a non-executive director and Chairman of the Company, will join the Board of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 December 2020.



Mr K Mayger

for and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098



26 November 2020