Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Gerücht bestätigt sich! Geht es jetzt von rund 2,13 € auf über 10,00 €?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Xetra
26.11.20
14:06 Uhr
15,080 Euro
-0,290
-1,89 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,03515,05514:22
15,02515,06514:22
PR Newswire
26.11.2020 | 13:28
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China's Hainan Free Trade Port Holds the 21st Carnival

HAIKOU, China, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2020 (21st) Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival officially kicked off in Hainan, China. More than 170 activities, including concerts, beer festivals, beach sports and culture week, are carried out in the province. Hainan Free Trade Port welcomed the first joyous event in its opening year.

This Carnival's activities are more abundant than those of previous years, including the 2020 Brocade and Embroidery World Culture Week, 2021 "Voice of Free Trade Port" New Year Concert, "Add Flowers to the Brocade" Classical Folk Concert, 2020 BMW Hood to Coast China-Hainan Relay, etc. More than 170 activities covering conventions and exhibitions, culture and art, sports events, sales promotion and other fields are held simultaneously in Haikou, as well as in Sanya, Danzhou, Qionghai, Wanning and Lingshui.

Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival, as Hainan's signature tourism and culture event, has had 20 successful sessions. It has become an important platform for Hainan to strengthen tourism and cultural exchanges and cooperation with the world and an important window for Hainan to fully display its image of opening up to the world. This Carnival is co-sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the People's Government of Hainan Province.

Fu Caixiang, Vice Governor of the People's Government of Hainan Province, said in her speech that this Carnival is a large-scale tourism festival held in Hainan amid regular pandemic prevention and control, and the first Carnival held in Hainan Free Trade Port in its opening year. It is an internationally influential cultural and tourism signature event that Hainan strives to create, and an effective way to construct an international tourism consumption center and to promote economic development and the upgrading of tourism consumption.

Image Attachments Links: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=378211
Caption: Actors perform Hainan-style dance at the 2020 (21st) Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival.



CARNIVAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.