The peripheral neuropathy treatment market is poised to grow by USD 241.99 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market 2020-2024
The report on the peripheral neuropathy treatment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness of peripheral neuropathy.
The peripheral neuropathy treatment market analysis includes the type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the development of topical patches as one of the prime reasons driving the peripheral neuropathy treatment market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market covers the following areas:
Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Sizing
Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Forecast
Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Diabetic peripheral neuropathy Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- Grunenthal GmbH
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Johnson Johnson
- Mylan NV
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- UCB SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
