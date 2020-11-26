The Merchants Trust (MRCH) has been managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI) since 2006. He is continuing to find interesting opportunities in the UK market, seeking high-quality, reasonably valued companies with attractive dividend yields. The manager says we are 'past the worst' in terms of dividend cuts in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with many companies reinstating their payments. MRCH has sufficient revenue reserves to be able to build on its record of 38 years of consecutive annual dividend growth. As shown in the chart below, the trust offers a consistently above-market dividend yield.

