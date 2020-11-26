The dental surgical equipment market is expected to grow by USD 1.42 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of dental equipment will hamper the market growth.

Dental Surgical Equipment Market: Product Landscape

The rise in the number of dental surgeries and new product launches have increased the adoption of dental systems and equipment. The advent of 3D printing technology has enabled dental professionals to manufacture customized disposable and reusable surgical instruments. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the dental lasers segment.

Dental Surgical Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest dental surgical equipment market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing number of product approvals, the strong presence of established vendors, and the rising prevalence of dental diseases will significantly drive dental surgical equipment market growth in this region over the forecast period. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for dental surgical equipment in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia and ROW.

Companies Covered:

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Dental systems and equipment Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dental lasers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers Demand led growth

Volume drivers External factors

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

3Shape AS

A-dec Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Envista Holdings Corp.

Henry Schein Inc.

Planmeca Group

Straumann Holding AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

