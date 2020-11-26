The dental surgical equipment market is expected to grow by USD 1.42 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of dental equipment will hamper the market growth.
Dental Surgical Equipment Market: Product Landscape
The rise in the number of dental surgeries and new product launches have increased the adoption of dental systems and equipment. The advent of 3D printing technology has enabled dental professionals to manufacture customized disposable and reusable surgical instruments. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the dental lasers segment.
Dental Surgical Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest dental surgical equipment market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing number of product approvals, the strong presence of established vendors, and the rising prevalence of dental diseases will significantly drive dental surgical equipment market growth in this region over the forecast period. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for dental surgical equipment in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia and ROW.
Companies Covered:
- 3M Co.
- 3Shape AS
- A-dec Inc.
- Carestream Health Inc.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
- Envista Holdings Corp.
- Henry Schein Inc.
- Planmeca Group
- Straumann Holding AG
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
