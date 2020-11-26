Diversity Team Up With BACARDÍ Rum to Get You to Shake Your Body and Do That "Conga Feat. You"

·RUM FANS CAN SUBMIT THEIR DANCE MOVES FOR A CHANCE TO STAR IN THE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO OF THE FIRST-EVER REMAKE OF GLOBAL HIT SINGLE "CONGA" ALONGSIDE DIVERSITY, ALESHA DIXON, MEEK MILL, LESLIE GRACE AND PRODUCER BOI-1DA

·EXCLUSIVE VIRTUAL DANCE CLASS FROM JORDAN, PERRI AND DIVERSITY MEMBERS WILL HELP THE UK TO SHAKE AND SHARPEN THEIR DANCE MOVES AHEAD OF SUBMISSION

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BACARDÍ is challenging rum fans across the UK to find their rhythm and do what moves them through song, dance and the power of "Conga" with the chance to be in the official music video for the remake, "Conga Feat. You."

UK fans can join dance sensation Jordan, Perri and Diversity members in partnership with London fitness studio FRAME, for an exclusive virtual dance class where they'll get to learn some new moves and can submit video content of themselves to be included in the official music video for the track.

"Conga Feat. You." is a re-imagination of the song that catapulted Miami Sound Machine's Emilio and Gloria Estefan to international stardom and BACARDÍ is calling on music and dance enthusiasts to join in as they embark on the first-ever remake of "Conga", reintroducing the Latin Pop track to a modern audience.

Diversity's Jordan Banjo says, "BACARDÍ has a long legacy with music and we are so excited to be involved in this global movement, calling on rum fans, music lovers and dancers to join us in perfecting the moves to "Conga Feat. You". When you hear the track you just want to get up and dance - you don't have to be a professional dancer, just show your passion for the music and get moving."

The online classes will take place on 9th and 11th December from 6:00PM, with a very limited number of tickets for each of the two classes - tickets are available from moveyourframe.com at £7.00 each.

To be considered for the official "Conga" music video, vocalists and dancers alike are invited to submit their voice recording or video showcasing their dance moves for a chance to be featured in the video set to debut the week leading up to the biggest night in music, the Grammys in January 2021.

Kicking off on Instagram on November 26th in the UK and running until 13th December, fans can submit content by tuning into @bacardi_uk, @diversity_official and @aleshaofficial's Instagram channels to find out how to join in the fun. Each channel will link to a recording hub experience where users can submit their vocals or moves, invite their friends, and enter for a once in a lifetime opportunity to collaborate with this group of talented artists.

Submitting your video or recording is simple:

Instagram users will swipe up from the brand or partner channel and open the recording hub experience - https://congafeatyou.com/ Next, users will be prompted to select either SING or DANCE for the "Conga" track and aided by karaoke-style vocals as they record their take on the chorus, or dance along to easy-to-follow choreography by Ian Eastwood bursting with Latin Caribbean vibes. Then, once the vocals or moves are to their liking, users can submit their content, encourage others to join the "Conga" revolution and do what moves you.

After the submission period has closed, producer Boi-1da and BACARDÍ will select users who submitted their vocals and dance moves to appear in the official "Conga" track and music video once it debuts globally in late January. Other fans who submitted their dance moves will be able to see themselves in action in an interactive version of the official "Conga" music video available online.

The remake is an exciting collaboration between three-time Latin GRAMMY Awards nominee, 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards performer and upcoming In The Heights star Leslie Grace, GRAMMY-nominated musician and criminal justice reform advocate Meek Mill and GRAMMY Award-winning, "Producer of the Year" nominee Boi-1da.

"BACARDÍ is a brand that thrives off bringing people together, and given the current state of the world, we wanted to create an opportunity to connect them by joining BACARDÍ in resurrecting this global hit, blessed by Emilio and Gloria Estefan themselves," said Ned Duggan, Global Senior Vice President of BACARDÍ. "It's an honour to work with passionate multicultural artists like Leslie Grace, Meek Mill and Boi-1da to unite people through music with an iconic song from the Estefan's like 'Conga,' while also creating moments and experiences for people to share their true, authentic selves on a global stage."

With a long legacy in the music space, BACARDÍ is thrilled to unify rum drinkers once again through song and dance. This year, people from all over the world will play a vital role, as BACARDÍ calls on fans to channel their passions and add their creative flair to the "Conga Feat. You" campaign. As a result, the final "Conga" music video and track will be an official collaboration between esteemed artists and the people, reimagined by a new generation - tune in January 2021 for the official premiere!

Virtual dance classes

The virtual dance class with Jordan, Perri and Diversity members takes place at 6:00PM on 9th December 2020. One additional dance class for people to join to learn the Conga moves will be hosted by renowned dance instructors from FRAME on Friday 11th December, teaching moves curated by Diversity. Full class details are available here moveyourframe.com.

About BACARDÍ Rum - The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardí Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste - BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 900 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862. www.BACARDÍ.com

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About FRAME

Wanna get to know us? Well … Frame was born out of the simple mantra that getting fit shouldn't be a chore and lives by the mission of ensuring that every interaction with Frame leaves you FEELING GREAT. Frame opened its first location in Shoreditch back in 2009, offering a 'one-stop-shop' for all your health and fitness needs, with classes ranging from Restorative Yoga to Music Video, Reformer Pilates to Rebounding, Barre to Box FIt and everything in between. Over the past 10 years, Pip Black and Joan Murphy have paved the way for the re-birth of the London fitness scene - pioneering the pay-as-you-go 'Class' model whilst showing constant innovation in both the classes offered, and the brand partnerships they have bought to their ever growing community.

Frame stands apart from the more recent influx of class-based 'Boutique studios' with their emphasis on the way that exercise can make you feel, and the idea that movement will make you 'Fit for Life' and should fit seamlessly into your life, rather than cause additional stress. Last year Frame launched their 'Mood Filter' which allows you to book a class based on your current mood, or the way you want to feel post class.

In April 2020, FRAME launched their online studio of live and recorded classes bringing their USP of high-energy and FUN workouts to the digital space. FRAME ONLINE offers a huge range of classes (100 on-demand and over 136 lives a week), taught from Frame's colourful London studios, alongside over 1400 classes a week across 7 London Studios.

