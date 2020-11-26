During the November International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) virtual conference, IDEMIA, the global leader in augmented identity and security solutions, presented, with a major airline company, its Digital Travel Credentials (DTC) demonstrator latest digital ID generation enhancing passenger experience.

Digital Travel Credentials complement ePassports by reliably confirming passenger identity and providing a more digital and smoother passenger experience.

IDEMIA demonstrates its leadership and delivers its DTC Versions 1 and 2 that turn smartphones into travel documents making passage through airports and eGates faster and more convenient.

IDEMIA's groundbreaking innovation reinforces its digital ID portfolio and paves the way for a future ICAO standard covering use of smartphones and other connected devices.

Digital Travel Credentials make traveling between airports and airlines a more enjoyable experience and bolsters passenger trust in airport services and systems. On 10-11 November 2020, at the ICAO virtual conference, IDEMIA demonstrated with an airline partner its breakthrough innovation capabilities to present a fully operational solution, bringing DTC to life.

Leveraging its Mobile ID solution and passenger flow facilitation solutions, IDEMIA simulated a passenger DTC for check in and smart boarding. Passengers can speed through all airport touchpoints thanks to fast and ultra-secure biometric identification. IDEMIA's DTC treat private data with the same security level as for paper passports.

"This DTC demonstrator illustrates the innovative capabilities of IDEMIA to perform a highly secure, reliable and smooth identity verification of travelers at airports. Coupled with automated gates, DTC both reduce waiting time and ensure a pleasant passenger journey. We are very proud to carry out this first-of-the-kind experimentation that confirms IDEMIA's technological leadership in the ID market and open the path for a new way of traveling in the future" said Philippe Barreau, IDEMIA Group Executive Vice President Public Security Identity.

The 2019 International Air Transport Association (IATA) Global Passenger Survey showed that seamless travel is a top priority for passengers. 72% are in favor of automated gates because they speed up immigration controls and shore up security. 70% would also be willing to further extend the role played by biometrics in smoothing their journey, taking advantage of more personal services and viewing accurate up-to-date travel details. IDEMIA DTC provide the power to sooth many passengers' fears.

A world first: a mobile and government identity travel credential

The DTC work together with a national digital ID app to ensure data accuracy and build confidence. Passengers can set up their own DTC via their smartphone, either from home or in person with the help of the issuing authority. When at home, the app reads passenger ePassport chips to retrieve private details in full compliance with ICAO standards. Identity is then guaranteed by a biometric face match.

A seamless and contactless airport passenger experience

At home or anywhere, passengers check in on the airline's website using their smartphone. At the airport, they pass through automated border gates through face matching. Passengers' identity is checked with their smartphone, which slashes checking time by more than two thirds.

