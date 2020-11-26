Technavio has been monitoring the water heater market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.76 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201126005454/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Heater Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the water heater market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase in 2020 compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The residential segment led the market in 2019.



The residential segment led the market in 2019. What are the major trends in the market?

Increasing demand for water heaters from the commercial end-user segment is one of the major trends in the market.



Increasing demand for water heaters from the commercial end-user segment is one of the major trends in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

A. O. Smith Corp., Ariston Thermo Spa, Bradford White Corp., Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Noritz Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH are the top players in the market



A. O. Smith Corp., Ariston Thermo Spa, Bradford White Corp., Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Noritz Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH are the top players in the market What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increasing demand for tankless water heaters. However, high installation and maintenance costs might hamper growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A. O. Smith Corp., Ariston Thermo Spa, Bradford White Corp., Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Noritz Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for tankless water heaters will offer immense growth opportunities, high installation and maintenance costs are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this water heater market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Water Heater Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Water Heater Market is segmented as below:

End-user Residential Commercial Industrial

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA

Type Electric Gas Solar

Distribution channel Supermarket Online Other Offline



Water Heater Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The water heater market report covers the following areas:

Water Heater Market Size

Water Heater Market Trends

Water Heater Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for water heaters from the commercial end-user segment as one of the prime reasons driving the Water Heater Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Water Heater Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist water heater market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the water heater market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the water heater market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of water heater market vendors

