Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for: ISIN Name DK0061114246 SCAPE The company's observation status is removed, because the company's board of directors has implemented and registered an increase of the company's share capital. We refer to the company's announcement from 24 November 2020. _______________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.