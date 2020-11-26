Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2020) - Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (FSE: 1XMA) has completed its portal construction at its Kenville Gold Mine project in the Nelson mining camp in southern British Columbia. This new portal culvert provides access to the Kenville mine 257 level. The final stages included placement of back-fill, construction of a door on the outside of the culvert, an as-built survey and installation of rail ties and track on the inside.

Christopher Anderson, CEO, officially completed the construction by hammering in the Golden Spike to connect with the 257 mine level.

Permitting for the new mine development is progressing well with public notifications and responses completed and the final application submitted to the Mines Review Committee. The new mining equipment has arrived in anticipation of work starting underground.

This portal will provide access to the Kenville Mine 257 Level, which will be utilized later when it is connected to the new decline by a raise. The raise will be constructed once the decline advances below the mine and will provide ventilation and a second egress from the mine. This will facilitate access to the mineralized areas outlined in the 2009 historic resource estimate.

Ximen has been highly active this year acquiring several properties in southern BC, particularly in the well-known Nelson Gold mining camp surrounding Ximen's Kenville Gold mine. Ximen's total holding in the Nelson-Salmo area now stands at approximately 18,983 hectares and the total land holdings controlled by Ximen in southern BC is now approximately 86,448 hectares.

Ximen Mining also owns 100% interests in 3 other precious metal projects located in southern BC., the Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project, and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement, with the option partner making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. Ximen recently divested its interests in the Gold Drop Property in southern British Columbia to GGX Gold Corp, retaining a 2.5% NSR and a meaningful share position.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.XimenMiningCorp.com, contact Christopher Anderson, President and CEO, at 604-488-3900. For Investor Relations, contact Sophy Cesar, at 604-488-3900 or by email at ir@XimenMiningCorp.com.

