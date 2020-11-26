Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2020) - K9 Gold Corp (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) has completed the first phase of mapping and sampling on its Stony Lake property, to follow up on the anomalous 2019 results covering the northeast section of the property. The company has an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Stony Lake Project, which lies within the Cape Ray/Valentine Lake structural trend in Central Newfoundland, lying parallel to that of New Found Gold's Queensway project, along the prolific Dog Bay Line.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "K9 Gold" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_cnehjlmu/K9-Gold-completes-1st-phase-of-mappingsampling-and-adds-Technical-Advisor

The project covers 13,625 hectares and 27 kilometers of favorable trend between Sokoman's Moosehead discovery to the northeast and Marathon's Valentine Lake deposit to the southwest. On-going interpretive work on the Stony Lake property has yielded several direct comparisons with the Sokoman Minerals Corp Moosehead discovery, immediately to the northeast of Stony Lake's Jumper's Pond area.

Published information on the Moosehead discovery indicates the mineralization is spatially related to reworking of a major basement structure which is likely the main pathway for the mineralizing fluids. The spatial association of the faulting with mafic intrusives appears to be highly significant. The Moosehead mineralization is hosted by north to northwest trending and east dipping faults, which appear to be related to meso-scale anticlinal folding. These types of mineralizing systems typically have great lateral and depth extents as measured in kilometers.

Recent (2019) and historic (2001) geophysical work on the Jumper's Pond area strongly suggests the presence of a large fold structure that plunges to the NE towards Moosehead, as well as several NW-trending structural features. The presence of mafic rocks is also indicated for this area. The major fault structure related to the Mooseheads discovery can clearly be traced by regional magnetics for 5 - 6 kilometers onto the Stony Lake property. These similarities increase K9's confidence in the prospectivity of the Jumper's Pond area.

On the property, large areas of significant gold mineralization occur in altered Botwood sediments and Quartz Feldspar Porphyry intrusives associated with intense silicification, sericite-chlorite-carbonate alteration and a strong pyrite-arsenopyrite mineralogical association. The features indicate epizonal/mesozonal temperatures for the hydrothermal fluids and support the exploration model of hydrothermal fluids leaking upwards into the Botwood sediments from a deeper igneous intrusive source.

Prior to the 2020 field season, airborne geophysical coverage, with follow-up ground prospecting and sampling, led to the identification of eight areas of highly anomalous to high grade gold mineralization, hosted in a variety of environments, including quartz-feldspar porphyries, reduced sandstones, quartz stockworks and quartz veins.

The property hosts both widespread low grade mineralization up to 4.0 grams per tonne gold within the Botwood Formation and high grade veins greater than 4.0 grams per tonne gold in the basement rocks below the Botwood, similar to the nearby New Found Gold Queensway project, and the immediately adjacent Sokoman Minerals Moosehead discovery.

Dr. Andreas Rompel, a recognized expert in structural interpretations, has joined the company's technical advisory board. Dr. Rompel is a seasoned exploration professional with nearly three decades of exploration experience in a wide range of roles from VP Exploration and Project Manager to Country Manager and Corporate Development. He has also worked in a variety of commodities, including precious metals and base metals as well as coking coal and cobalt. For more than a decade Dr. Rompel evaluated capital projects within Anglo American and was on the board of Spectrem Air, an Anglo-American airborne geophysical company, as Technical Director.

The company also owns a 100% interest in the Desert Eagle Vanadium project located in the historic Henry Mountains Mining District in southeast Utah, close to Anfield Energy's Shootaring Canyon Mill, in an area that has seen extensive historic vanadium and uranium mining.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.k9goldcorp.com, contact Kosta Tsoutsis, Director, at 604-808-9134 or email kosta@k9goldcorp.com, or contact Brian Morrison, CFO, at 604-312-6910 or email brian@k9goldcorp.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69042