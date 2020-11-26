Growing digitization and significant technological advancements have propelled the innovation and growth of smart manufacturing. There are various crucial benefits to adopting smart manufacturing across industries and has become a necessary addition. However, efficiently adopting smart manufacturing, particularly through the COVID-19 pandemic, can be extremely challenging. How can companies successfully incorporate and reap the benefits of smart manufacturing? Infiniti's custom market research solutions provide companies with crucial insights regarding market trends, market growth, and comprehensive data regarding smart manufacturing.

Technological advancements in the manufacturing industry have evolved substantially in recent years. Smart manufacturing is the most current, highly beneficial result of these advancements. Smart manufacturing can accurately predict requirements, identify errors, as well as make innovation and the manufacturing process more manageable. It is the process of combining and implementing various technologies and solutions into the traditional manufacturing process. The industrial internet of things (IIOT) plays a crucial role in successfully implementing these technologies and achieving business goals in the best possible way. Especially when the world is becoming predominantly digital, the manufacturing industry must be flexible and make this change. However, manufacturers need to leverage custom market research solutions and help their companies grow efficiently and strategically. In this article, Infiniti's experts highlight the benefits of smart manufacturing and the benefits of custom market research for manufacturers.

"Currently, smart manufacturing is becoming the focus of manufacturing globally. It is the integration of the manufacturing industry and new-age information communication technology. As this change permeates the manufacture process in the form of smart factories and the adoption of industry 4.0, it is transforming traditional manufacturing for the better," says a smart manufacturing expert at Infiniti Research.

Smart manufacturing is highly beneficial and crucial across industries and sectors currently. Infiniti's custom market research experts highlighted the following significant benefits of smart manufacturing:

Automated Data: Smart manufacturing provides managers with precise data and the ability to measure key performance indicators more efficiently

Predictive Maintenance: Smart factory managers can predict and resolve maintenance issues better and faster

Significant Cost Reductions: It increases forecast accuracy and reduces waste, helping reduce costs with proper demand management

Enhanced Productivity: By providing seamless data on machine maintenance, potential bottlenecks, and other inefficiencies, it helps managers enhance productivity

