Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Lykill fjármögnun hf. 2 Org. no: 621101-2420 3 LEI 213800EH2GN487RCKC87 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) LYKILL 23 11 5 ISIN code IS0000032472 6 CFI code D-Y-V-U-X-R 7 FISN númer LYKILL FJARMOGN/VAR BD 20231128 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 5.000.000.000 kr. 10 Total amount previously issued 0 kr. 11 Amount issued at this time 1.810.000.000 kr. 12 Denomination in CSD 10.000.000 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date November 27, 2020 19 First ordinary installment date November 28, 2023 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency Interest payments are 12 times a year, once every month. The date of interest payment is the 28th of every month. One principal payment on maturity date. 22 Maturity date November 28, 2023 23 Interest rate N/A 24 Floating interest rate, if REIBOR 1M applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 1,10% 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention ACT/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date November 27, 2020 32 First ordinary coupon date December 28, 2020 33 Coupon frequency 12 34 Total number of coupon payments 36 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote: 99,4 38 If payment date is a bank No holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value N/A 44 Index base date N/A Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option Yes 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for November 26, 2020 Admission to Trading 53 Date of Approval of Application November 26, 2020 for Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to trading November 27, 2020 55 Order book ID LYKILL_23_11 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond