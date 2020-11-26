The tapioca market is poised to grow by 2,475.6 thousand tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tapioca Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the tapioca market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of tapioca.
The tapioca market analysis includes application and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing demand for savory, bakery, and sweet food items as one of the prime reasons driving the tapioca market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The tapioca market covers the following areas:
Tapioca Market Sizing
Tapioca Market Forecast
Tapioca Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- American Key Food Products LLC
- AGRANA Beteiligungs AG
- Cargill Inc.
- Emsland Group
- Grain Millers Inc.
- Emulift Iberica SL
- Ingredion Inc.
- Parchem fine specialty chemicals Inc.
- Tate Lyle Plc
- Venus Starch Suppliers
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application by volume
- Animal feed Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
- Food and beverage Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
- Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
- Market opportunity by Application by volume
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape by Volume
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (thousand tons)
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
