The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 30 November 2020. ISIN DK0061294048 -------------------------------------------------- Name Sparinvest Bæredygtige Aktier KL A -------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS -------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 209728 -------------------------------------------------- Short name SPIBDA -------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------- ISIN DK0061293826 --------------------------------------------------- Name Sparinvest Globale Fokusaktier KL A --------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS --------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 209729 --------------------------------------------------- Short name SPIGFA --------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=800847