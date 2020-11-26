Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2020) - American CuMo Mining Corporation (TSXV: MLY) (OTC Pink: MLYCF) ("CuMoCo" or the "Company") announces that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held in a virtual-only format and that its 2020 Notice of Annual Meeting, Management Information Circular, and Form of Proxy are now available on SEDAR and on the Company's website at https://cumoco.com/investors/annual-special-general-meeting/.

Registration and Log in Process

Registered Shareholders and/or duly appointed proxy holders may participate in the Meeting via a live teleconference. Specifically, registered Shareholders and/or duly appointed proxy holders who have properly registered prior to the Meeting, as outlined below, will be able to ask questions of management via the conference call at the conclusion of the Meeting. All other Shareholders and stakeholders can attend the Meeting via teleconference without pre-registering as outlined below, but will not be permitted to ask questions at the Meeting.

Registered Shareholders and/or Proxyholders who wish to vote or ask questions during the call should pre-register through the following link to obtain their unique PIN and dial-in numbers for the meeting: http://services.choruscall.ca/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10011902&linkSecurityString=a3c5ae0b2.

After such registration has been completed, such registered Shareholders and/or duly appointed proxy holders will see on screen a unique PIN they have been assigned and dial-in phone numbers they will use to join the conference call. These details will also be sent to such registered Shareholders and/or duly appointed proxy holders by email in the form of a calendar booking. It is recommended that you attempt to connect at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the Meeting.

For all other Shareholders and stakeholders wishing to attend the Meeting by teleconference, but not ask questions, please dial the following toll-free, or international toll number approximately five minutes prior to the commencement of the Meeting and ask the operator to join the Annual General Meeting of American CuMo Mining Corporation.

Toll-free (Canada/U.S.): 1-800-319-4610, or

Toll (international): +1-604-638-5340.

(International dial in numbers and/or a CallMe link are also available if you wish).

In order to be permitted to ask questions at the Meeting, registered Shareholders and/or duly appointed proxy holders must register, as described above, prior to the proxy cut-off at time at 10 A.M. on January 8, 2021. To ensure a smooth process, the Company is asking registered participants to log in by 9:45 a.m. (Vancouver time) on January 12, 2021. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be asked to identify themselves before the beginning of the Meeting.

You can also contact the Company at info@cumoco.com for more information.

Important Information for Voting at the Virtual Meeting

Shareholders of companies are either Registered or Non-Registered. REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS ARE THOSE WHO HAVE THEIR NAMES, AND NOT THE NAMES OF THEIR BROKER OR OTHER INTERMEDIARY, ON A PHYSICAL SHARE CERTIFICATE OR DIRECT REGISTRATION SYSTEM (DRS) STATEMENT. This certificate or statement may be in your possession or lodged at your bank or brokerage firm.

ONLY REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS (and their duly appointed proxyholders) WILL BE ABLE TO CAST OR MODIFY THEIR VOTE AT THE VIRTUAL MEETING.

Non-Registered Shareholders are those holders who have their share ownership through a broker, nominee, or other intermediary. NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO VOTE AND SUBMIT PROXIES OR VOTING INSTRUCTION FORMS IN ADVANCE OF THE MEETING AS THEY WILL NOT HAVE THE ABILITY TO SPEAK OR CHANGE THEIR VOTES DURING THE MEETING.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Meeting, the Company urges both its Registered and Non-Registered Shareholders to vote and submit their proxies or voting instruction forms in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the Company's 2020 Management Information Circular.

We recommend that Shareholders call in 15 minutes in advance of the Meeting start time of 10:00 a.m. PST on January 12, 2021 to allow ample time to check into the Meeting by telephone and to complete the registration and, if applicable, voting procedures. At the outset of the Meeting, all Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be prompted to speak with the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., if they wish to cast a vote.

Meeting Materials

The Meeting materials for the Company are in the process of being filed with Canadian securities regulators and are being distributed to Registered Shareholders and intermediaries for delivery to Non-Registered Shareholders. The documents may be accessed electronically by visiting the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or at the Company's website at https://cumoco.com/investors/annual-special-general-meeting/.

The Company intends to resume holding in-person meetings for its future annual meeting once the COVID-19 crisis has passed.

About CuMoCo

CuMoCo is focused on advancing its CuMo Project towards feasibility. For more information, please visit the Company's website at cumoco.com.

