Gamehost Inc.: Gamehost Casinos to Temporarily Close Table Games

RED DEER, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2020 / Gamehost Inc. ('Gamehost', the 'Company') (TSX:GH) Premier Jason Kenny enacted a state of public health emergency in Alberta on November 24, 2020 and additional public health measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Beginning Friday November 27, 2020, Gamehost will comply with new health measures introduced. These measures include restricting casino and food & beverage capacity to 25% of fire code capacity in enhanced-status areas of the province for our casinos. The Company's operating properties are all located in areas of the province currently designated enhanced-status. The new restrictions include the temporary closure of all table games. Slot machines can continue to operate. The Company's hotel properties will remain open by appointment only.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Boomtown Casino in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels as well as a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie. The Company has a 91% controlling interest in Deerfoot Inn & Casino Inc. which operates the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary.

Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH.

