The pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market is expected to grow by 69.09 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
The advent of big data is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
Pharmaceutical Contract Research And Manufacturing Market: Service Landscape
Based on the service, the CMO segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Pharmaceutical Contract Research And Manufacturing Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is the key market for pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing in North America.
Companies Covered:
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
- Catalent Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- ICON Plc
- IQVIA Holding Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- PRA Health Sciences Inc.
- and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
- Catalent Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- ICON Plc
- IQVIA Holding Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- PRA Health Sciences Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
