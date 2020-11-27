

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is set to issue Germany's import prices for October. Economists forecast import prices to fall 4.1 percent annually following a 4.3 percent decrease in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the pound and the franc, it rose against the yen and the greenback.



The euro was worth 124.06 against the yen, 1.1927 against the greenback, 0.8920 against the pound and 1.0802 against the franc at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de