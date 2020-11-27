

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence improved in November, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The producer sentiment index rose to -3.8 in November from -5.6 in October. This was below the average score of 0.3 seen over the past twenty years.



Producers were less negative about the order book for the sixth straight month, while their assessment of stocks of finished products was less positive, the agency said.



There were more entrepreneurs who expected their production to decrease in the coming three months, the agency said.



Producers were more positive in the transport equipment industry, and petroleum and chemical industry.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de