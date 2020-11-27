Leading AI software company Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS-ME) joins with Xiaomi (the world's third largest smartphone manufacturer) in announcing today the launch of Xiaomi's mass-volume smartphone Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone. Xiaomi continues to expand the use of Elliptic Labs' INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor to enable its innovative, bezel-free design. Elliptic Labs had previously announced the contract win and is making the details available today.

"We are excited that Xiaomi is expanding their use of our technology to enable cleaner design, reduce supply chain, and reduce cost" said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs.

The INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is a software-only solution that combines Elliptic Labs' proprietary algorithms with a phone's existing speaker and microphone to bring proximity detection to devices. It is one of the virtual sensors offered by Elliptic Lab's AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, and it empowers OEMs like Xiaomi to create cleaner designs and reduce cost. The innovation made possible by INNER BEAUTY has been a significant factor in launching the global bezel-free trend and in elevating Xiaomi to a world-leading smartphone manufacturer. Elliptic Lab's AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform also opens up new experiences for smartphone users, such as touchless gesture control and presence detection.

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, and Japan. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, it is now a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. The company's patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gestures, proximity and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 100 million devices. Elliptic Labs is the only software company in the world that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion at scale. Elliptic Labs' technology and IP are developed in Norway and owned solely owned by the company.

