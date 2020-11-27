Despite Lifting of Restrictions, Crystalead Reports Rise in Digital Lead Generation

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With mobility restrictions and lockdowns being lifted across the United States, Crystalead surprises analysts and reports a boost in applications for lead generation opportunities, via the site's platform. That, contrary to belief that once businesses start opening again, Americans will opt to return to their old jobs. Crystalead spokesperson Johnathan Greenwood stated that "Crystalead was expecting people to join our platform and use our program as an income in times of instability caused by COVID-19, but this is great news. It means that, despite being able to go back to their nine-to-fives, people are continuing to consider our platform trustworthy."

Lead generation: the future of campaigning

Recently, more and more advertisers have realized that the old way with online advertising - namely expensive banners or high-budget plans - is not working anymore. While today's online marketing is done mostly through campaigning (first setting the budget and target audience and then advertising accordingly), the future lies in lead generation as a main means to enhance clientele. Greenwood explained: "Online advertising platforms have so much potential today, but most people don't know how to seize it. That's what we're here for - to give our users the skills, environment and tools not only to advertise but also to collect data and use it to drive their success. That's what lead generation is all about, and if it's done right, well, the sky is the limit."

Numbers show that online marketers opt to operate in Crystalead's three-step platform, thus expressing their faith in the process and the professional employees of the company. This was relevant when many were stuck at home and out of a job due to COVID-19, and it is as relevant today as ever, despite the changing situation.

About Crystalead