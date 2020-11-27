eLstar Dynamics Named in Business Worldwide Magazine's Top 20 Innovative Companies to Watch, 2020

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eLstar Dynamics is leading the way in the development of switchable "smart glass" for commercial and domestic use. Now the Eindhoven based high tech start up has been named by Business Worldwide Magazine in its list of Top "20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2020".

The list is a celebration of the trailblazing organizations that are changing the game in their respective industries, altering the corporate landscape in the process. Whether it's banking, industry, healthcare, energy or more, these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. Those included have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets.

It's now a given that technology enhances everyday life, but the idea of smart glass is still a relatively new concept. eLstar Dynamics' use of cutting edge technologies making it possible for consumers to transform the properties of glass at the touch of a button. Simply put, smart glass (or switchable glazing) gives users the power to control everything from the colour to opacity of the glass, as well as minimising glare. When the company's unique technology is connected to a power supply it uses the electrical current to cause pigment particles to disperse and alter the appearance and functionality of the glass, even allowing for the display of images. The current also allows for better heat and glare control, and the additional benefit of full privacy without becoming opaque due to the low haze level.

Although smart glass has in fact been available for many years, its application has been limited to a rather niche market - until now. Other technologies currently in the market are less advanced and fail to provide full privacy mode, but eLstar Dynamics product allows for instant switching from transparent to completely private. It's a sustainable, energy efficient solution with the power to make smart glass become mainstream in homes and commercial buildings alike.

For further information on eLstar Dynamics' revolutionary glazing please visit the company website at https://elstar-dynamics.com/

A list of the winners of the 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2020 Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-awards-2020

