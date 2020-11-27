

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged higher in cautious trade on Friday even as questions were raised about the results of AstraZeneca's late-stage vaccine study, potentially hindering chances of getting speedy U.S. and EU regulatory approval.



Meanwhile, Covid-19 infections in Germany surpassed the one million mark for the first time late Thursday and the daily death toll hit a record as other European countries carefully relax their restrictions.



Addressing the Bundestag, the lower house of the German parliament, Chancellor Angela Merkel has confirmed the extension of the partial Covid-19 lockdown in the country into December.



'We have without a doubt another difficult few months ahead of us,' she said.



The benchmark DAX was up 30 points, or 0.2 percent, at 13,317 after closing marginally lower on Thursday.



