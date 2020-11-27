Technavio has been monitoring the ready-to-assemble furniture market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 2.78 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ready-to-assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in US 2020-2024

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ready-to-assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have impact on the ready-to-assemble furniture market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The home segment will lead the market.



What are the major trends in the market?

Focus on sustainable operations and offerings.



At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during 2020-2024.



Who are the top players in the market?

Bush Industries Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Euro Style Inc., Flexsteel Industries Inc., Homestar Corp., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Sauder Woodworking Co., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Tvilum AS, and Walmart Inc. are the top players in the market.



What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market will be driven by the highly-developed retail sector in US. However, volatility in raw material prices might hamper growth.



The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bush Industries Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Euro Style Inc., Flexsteel Industries Inc., Homestar Corp., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Sauder Woodworking Co., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Tvilum AS, and Walmart Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the highly-developed retail sector will offer immense growth opportunities, volatility in raw material prices is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this ready-to-assemble furniture market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Ready-to-assemble Furniture Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Ready-to-assemble Furniture Market in US is segmented as below:

Product Home Office



Ready-to-assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ready-to-assemble furniture market report covers the following areas:

Ready-to-assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in US Size

Ready-to-assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in US Trends

Ready-to-assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies Focus on sustainable operations and offerings as one of the prime reasons driving the Ready-to-assemble Furniture Market growth in US during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Ready-to-assemble Furniture Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist ready-to-assemble furniture market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the ready-to-assemble furniture market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ready-to-assemble furniture market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ready-to-assemble furniture market vendors in US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis 2019 2024

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Home Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Office Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Retail Formats

Market segmentation by retail formats

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bush Industries Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Euro Style Inc.

Flexsteel Industries Inc.

Homestar Corp.

Inter IKEA Systems BV

Sauder Woodworking Co.

Steinhoff International Holdings NV

Tvilum AS

Walmart Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

