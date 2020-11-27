

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) said its shareholders approved a second cash distribution of the 2019 dividend of CHF 0.1388 gross per registered share at the company's Extraordinary General Meeting, thus completing the distribution of the full dividend amount of CHF 0.2776 gross per share for the financial year 2019. The payment will be made from December 7, 2020.



In April, at the Annual General Meeting, shareholders approved the first distribution of CHF 0.1388 gross per registered share for the 2019 dividend.



Credit Suisse said the distribution will be paid half from retained earnings and half out of the capital contribution reserves.



