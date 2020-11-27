A new report by Auroville Consulting highlights gaps and challenges existing today in financing rooftop solar based on its evaluation of the implementation of international lines of credit at the state level (for Tamil Nadu), and the availability and accessibility of financial support.From pv magazine India Sustainable development expert Auroville Consulting has published a report on the current status of grid-connected rooftop solar financing in Tamil Nadu, taking into account the implementation of the international lines of credit by various banks in the state. Public-sector banks like the State ...

