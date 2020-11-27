Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Keystone Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

HEADLINE: Fourth Interim Dividend

The Board is pleased to declare a fourth interim dividend, in lieu of a final dividend, for the year ended 30 September 2020 of 4.0p per ordinary share (2019: 4.0p, adjusted for the share split). This gives a total ordinary dividend for the year of 11.20p, the same level as the previous year, adjusted for the share split. As the Company has received negligible special dividends, there will be no special dividend (2019: 0.734p, adjusted for the share split). The ordinary dividend will be paid on 24 December 2020 to shareholders on the register on 4 December 2020. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 3 December 2020.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

27 November 2020