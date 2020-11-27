Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Litium AB (publ), company registration number 556562-1835, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Litium AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be December 16, 2020 Shares Short name: LITI -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 13,177,109 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007387246 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 210007 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556562-1835 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Arctic Securities AS, filial Sverige. For further information, please call Arctic Securities AS, filial Sverige on +46 84 468 6092.