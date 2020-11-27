Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 26-November-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 334.87p INCLUDING current year revenue 336.17p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 334.88p INCLUDING current year revenue 336.18p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---