27.11.2020 | 12:40
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 23

 NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
PLC at close of business on 26 November 2020 were:

183.26p Capital only (undiluted)
186.43p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback cancellation of 25,775 ordinary shares on 23rd
October 2020, the Company has 22,511,625 ordinary shares in issue excluding
10,081,532 shares in treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the
holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following
confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
