Harvia Oyj: Harvia granted the Internationalization Award of the President of the Republic of Finland

Harvia Plc, the global market leader in sauna and spa, has received the Internationalization Award granted by the President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö. Harvia Plc, which has been awarded as a growth company, has developed in 70 years from a local stove manufacturer into an internationally renowned sauna and spa brand whose products and solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. The company's determined internationalization strategy began in the 1990s.



The President of the Republic's Internationalization Award is an annual recognition given to Finnish, internationally successful companies and communities for their meritorious activities that have benefited the Finnish economy and business life. In addition to Harvia, Lojer was awarded as the second growth company of the year and Supermetrics as the newcomer of the year. The awards were presented virtually this year with the President of the Republic participating in the event from the Presidential Palace's own studio on November 29, 2020. The award was received by Harvia's CEO Tapio Pajuharju and Chief shop steward Arto Liikanen.



"This year, we found three outstanding companies to be awarded the President of the Republic's Internationalization Award. Harvia and its 70-year history are an excellent growth story of how a small Finnish stove manufacturer has developed into first a large stove manufacturer for the Finnish market and later the world market leader in stoves and finally the leading sauna and spa company in the world. This has required expertise, resilience, focus, and, above all, understanding of customers around the world. Personally, I remember from my own childhood how respected the brand Harvia was and still is," says Risto Huhta-Koivisto, Business Finland's Head of International Business Development and Leading Advisor.



Founded in 1950, Harvia was listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange in 2018. The company still has a strong family business culture, and the family is involved as a shareholder. In 2020, Harvia Group's net sales are expected to exceed EUR 90 million and the Group employs approximately 550 people in Finland, the USA, Germany, China, Estonia, Austria, and Romania. The company's domestic production facilities and head office are located in Muurame, Central Finland. Despite the exceptional situation, the company's growth has continued in 2020. Harvia takes holistically environmental considerations into account, from design to production, logistics, operation, and recycling. The products are made to be safe and long-lasting."This great recognition means a lot to us and I want to especially thank Harvia's personnel who have determinately and systematically internationalized Harvia and made it one of the most well-known brands in the sauna and spa industry," says, Harvia's CEO. "Harvia has realized that 90% of the global sauna and spa market is outside Finland and internationalization requires long-term work. Today, about 75% of the company's turnover comes from outside Finland. What is especially great is that this recognition comes on Harvia's 70th anniversary year. Harvia has always been as close as possible to the market and our customers, and together we will humbly continue to implement the cornerstones of our strategy, focusing on geographical expansion, increasing the value of the average purchase and continuously improving productivity."The Internationalization Award of the President of the RepublicHarvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 74.1 million in 2019, and together with EOS, the pro forma net sales of the group exceeded in 2019 an estimated EUR 90 million. Harvia Group employs more than 500 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia, and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.Read more: