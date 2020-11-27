

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Indivior Plc (INDV.L) said a claim was submitted to the Commercial Court in London by Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) against the company pursuant to an indemnity contained in the Demerger Agreement between the companies dated November 17, 2014. The amount claimed is 1.07 billion pounds.



Indivior Plc said it will assess with the company's advisors the background and merits to the case and will provide an update in due course. Indivior noted that the claim has not been served on the company.



