The radar systems and technology market is expected to grow by USD 6.14 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Radar Systems and Technology Market 2020-2024
The development of new airports and terminal expansion is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as complexity in radar subsystem upgrades will hamper the market growth.
Radar Systems and Technology Market: Geographic Landscape
37%of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for radar systems and technology in North America.
Companies Covered:
- Airbus SE
- BAE Systems Plc
- General Dynamics Corp.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Indra Sistemas SA
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Rheinmetall AG
- Saab AB
- Thales Group
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Ground-based radar systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Airborne radar systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Naval radar systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Airbus SE
- BAE Systems Plc
- General Dynamics Corp.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Indra Sistemas SA
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Rheinmetall AG
- Saab AB
- Thales Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
