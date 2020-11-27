

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC has recalled certain model year 2020 bicycles with aluminum frames citing fall risks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.



The recall involves about 2,900 units of model year 2020 Auminum Santa Cruz and Juliana Bicycles. In addition, about 216 were sold in Canada.



The model year 2020 aluminum frames on Santa Cruz models Nomad 4a Aluminum, Bronson 3a Aluminum and the 5010 3a Aluminum and Juliana models Roubion 3a Aluminum and Furtado 3a Aluminum were affected.



The name 'Santa Cruz' or 'Juliana' appears on the downtube of the bicycle frame.



The bicycles were manufactured in China and sold at bicycle stores across the nation and specialty online retailers from June 2019 through October 2020. The selling price was about $2,000 for frames sold separately, and about $3,500 to $4,300 for complete bikes with the aluminum frames.



The agency noted that the aluminum frame pieces could have experienced thermal damage during a non-standard paint stripping operation and can bend or buckle, posing a fall hazard.



Santa Cruz initiated the recall after receving four reports of the recalled aluminum frame bicycle pieces bending or buckling. No injuries have been reported to date.



Consumers using the recalled bicycles with aluminum frames are asked to contact the firm to arrange for a free inspection. They can choose either a free replacement aluminum frame or a refund voucher for the value of the recalled frame.



In similar incidents, Quality Bicycle Products in early November called back about 700 units of Salsa Cycles Cutthroat Bicycles citing injury hazard.



Any Volume this week recalled bicycle helmets sold exclusively on ebay.com for risk of head injury.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de