Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2020) - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) (otherwise "Kaizen" or "the Company") announces today that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted incentive stock options to certain employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 9,600,000 common shares in the capital stock of the company.

The options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share and will vest 33 1/3% six (6) months after the date of the grant, with an additional 33 1/3% vesting twelve (12) months after the date of grant and the remaining 33 1/3% vesting two (2) years after the date of grant. The options expire on November 26, 2025.

About Kaizen

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com.

