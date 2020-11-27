

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) has revealed plans for Cyber Monday and its largest-ever Cyber Week event.



Target, which is wrapping up its month-long 'Black Friday Now' sale, said it's Cyber Week will kick off Sunday, November 29, and run through Saturday, December 5.



According to the retailer, the sale includes deep discounts on key categories and top items within electronics, toys, home décor, apparel, everyday essentials and others.



New this year, Target is offering customers to save even more through two digital 'Flash Sales' on Cyber Monday, November 30. These limited-time-only offers will provide customers with a chance to score some of the lowest prices of the season on dozens of items.



Customers can visit the Target website starting Sunday, November 29, to shop for the Cyber Week deals.



Target's Cyber Week ad offers a preview of some of the week's best online offers. The retailer's top deals on Sunday, November 29 and Monday, November 30, incudes discount of up to 50 percent on electronics.



Customers can buy Beats Studio headphones for $174.99, 65' Element 4k RokuTV for $279.99, Apple Watch Series 6 with savings of $50, and purchase of select rugs, furniture and window items for up to 50 percent off.



Digital 'Flash Sales' deals on Monday, November 30, include iRobot 695 for $274.99, 50 percent off 2-pack Nordic Ware aluminum cookie sheets, and 50 percent off select bObsweep floor care items.



Target is also offering 'Weeklong offers' and 'Deals of the Day' from Sunday, November 29 to Saturday, December 5. Deals include Buy 2, get 1 free on Disney toys, and up to 40 percent off select Lego products.



Target said that most Cyber Week items will be eligible for same-day delivery and pickup nationwide using the company's contactless, same-day fulfillment options: Same-Day Delivery with Shipt, Order Pickup and Drive Up.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TARGET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de