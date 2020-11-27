Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2020) - CGX Energy Inc. (TSXV: OYL) ("CGX" or "the Company") and Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera"), the joint venture partners (the "Joint Venture") announce that their constructive and collaborative discussions with the Government of Guyana have been concluded with respect to the Corentyne block with a rescheduling of the Joint Venture's work commitments regarding its Petroleum Prospecting License for the Corentyne Block offshore Guyana.

The Joint Venture has remained committed throughout to completing its exploratory commitments in full, despite operational activities in Guyana being severely affected for much of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, delaying the Joint Venture's exploration activities. The Joint Venture has been advised that the existing November 27, 2020 deadline for drilling the next well will be extended to November 27, 2021 subject to documentation.

The Company has also agreed to amend its 54.96 acres lease situated close to the mouth of the Berbice River on its eastern bank for its deepwater harbor project to reflect acreage containing no more than 30 acres.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy is a Canadian-based oil and gas exploration company focused on the exploration of oil in the Guyana-Suriname Basin.

For further information, please contact: Tralisa Maraj, Chief Financial Officer at (832) 300-3200

