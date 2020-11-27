The urinalysis market is expected to grow by USD 731.57 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Urinalysis Market 2020-2024
The rising prevalence of renal diseases and UTIs is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the high costs of automated urine analyzers will hamper market growth.
Urinalysis Market: Product Landscape
The urinalysis consumables segment includes reagents to detect the diabetic level in patients, urine culture to identify harmful microbes, urinalysis pregnancy kits to detect the stage of pregnancy, and urine dipsticks for UTI detection. This segment dominated the market in 2019 due to the rising number of people suffering from UTIs and other renal and liver diseases. In this segment, dipsticks are extensively used in the home care setting to detect UTI because it is easily available in comparison to other consumable products. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the instruments segment.
Urinalysis Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest urinalysis market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in the automation of laboratories and high preference for point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests will significantly drive urinalysis market growth in this region over the forecast period. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the critical market for urinalysis in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia.
Companies Covered:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- bioMérieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Quidel Corp.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
