Earl Resources Limited: Earl Resources Board Mandate

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2020 / Earl Resources Limited (the "Company") (TSXV:ERL.H) trades on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is in the process of seeking business opportunities to reactivate.

The Company advises that the Board of Directors has issued a mandate to management to actively pursue opportunities within the utility scale energy storage sector in North America. The Company's ability to identify and complete a transaction will be subject to financing and regulatory approval.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation.

