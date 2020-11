BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Spanish financial services group Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) said Friday that the company's talks regarding a potential merger transaction with Banco de Sabadell, S.A. have come to an end without having reached an agreement. Sabadell owns TSB Bank plc in the UK.



