The blue laser diode market is expected to grow by USD 196.96 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

The advances in laser projectors is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as declining demand for Blu-Ray disc players and DVD players will hamper the market growth.

Blue Laser Diode Market: Type Landscape

A single-mode blue laser diode is defined based on the size of the waveguide. When the size of the waveguide is specifically designed in both transverse and longitudinal directions to fit in only one mode, it is said to be a single-mode blue laser diode. As single-mode laser diodes have a smaller size, they can offer a higher light intensity, which makes them suitable for more applications than multi-mode laser diodes. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the multi-mode segment.

Blue Laser Diode Market: Geographic Landscape

Factors such as the increasing demand for laser projectors will significantly drive blue laser diode market growth in this region over the forecast period. 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for blue laser diodes in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Egismos Technology Corp.

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Nichia Corp.

OSRAM Licht AG

Panasonic Corp.

ProPhotonix Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Sharp Corp.

Ushio Inc.

Vortran Laser Technology Inc.

