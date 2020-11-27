Issuer Information 1 Issuer Reitir fasteignafélag hf. 2 Org. no 7112080700 3 LEI 967600GFEYNJK2W4G048 Issue Information 4 Short name REITIR150532 5 ISIN code IS0000032480 6 CFI code D-B-F-S-F-R 7 FISN númer REITIR FASTEIGN/2.30 BD 20320515 8 Bonds/bills BOND 9 Total issued amount 20.000.000.000 kr. 10 Total amount previously issued 0 kr. 11 Amount issued at this time 7.000.000.000 kr. 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Other 15 Amortization type, if other Irregular Payments -------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date November 30, 2020 19 First ordinary installment date January 15, 2020 20 Total number of installments 69 (For further information on installments please refer to the base prospectus) 21 Installment frequency 6 22 Maturity date May 15, 2032 23 Interest rate 2,30% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date November 30, 2020 32 First ordinary coupon date January 15, 2021 33 Coupon frequency 6 34 Total number of coupon payments 69 35 If irregular cash flow, then how For further information on cash flow please refer to the base prospectus 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 37 Clean price quote: Remaining nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI -------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 489,03 44 Index base date November 30, 2020 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland 52 Date of Application for Admission to November 25, 2020 Trading 53 Date of Approval of Application for November 25, 2020 Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to trading November 30, 2020 55 Trading code (Ticker) REITIR150532 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond 63 Country code IS