The new rural clinical and healthcare logistics market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Increasing Demand for Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio.

The increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and medical devices will be one of the primary growth factors for the rural clinical and healthcare logistics market. Consequently, manufacturing companies are demanding specialized healthcare logistics services to provide efficient transporting, warehousing, and distribution of large volumes of pharmaceuticals and medical devices to rural areas. Also, the revamped global manufacturing industry will drive the growth of the global medical devices market. Increased pharmaceutical sales and growing medical devices market will also provide traction to the growth of the healthcare logistics services market.

As the markets recover Technavio expects the rural clinical and healthcare logistics market size to grow by USD 1.73 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Rural Clinical and Healthcare Logistics Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The rural clinical and healthcare logistics market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 5.21%.

The transportation segment deals with the movement of pharmaceutical products and medical devices using different modes of transport, such as air, water, and land support.

The market by this segment is expected to witness a high growth owing to the growth in the global healthcare industry and increased government expenditure on rural logistics infrastructure.

Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the warehousing segment.

Regional Analysis

41% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The promotion of medical insurance increased foreign direct investment in the healthcare sector, and increased spending to improve logistics infrastructure will significantly influence rural clinical and healthcare logistics market growth in this region.

China and India are the key markets for rural clinical and healthcare logistics in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Notes:

The rural clinical and healthcare logistics market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The rural clinical and healthcare logistics market is segmented by Service (transportation and warehousing) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including AmerisourceBergen Corp., CEVA Logistics AG, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Cold Chain Technologies LLC, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, and United Parcel Service Inc.

