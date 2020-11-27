Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Nanexa AB, LEI: 549300J5L2ECZTLID491 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: NANEXA SE0007074166 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Nanexa AB on November 27, 2020 at 15.05 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 15.30 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 15.40 CET, November 27, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related SE0013774593 instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.