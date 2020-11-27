FLSmidth: Greenfield cement project in Ethiopia is effective

Company Announcement No. 21 -2020, 3 November 2020





The previously announced signed contract for engineering, procurement and supervision on a cement plant in Ethiopia (Company Announcement No. 1-2019 on 24 January 2019) with Abay Industrial Development Share Company, is now effective.

Located near the city of Dejen in Ethiopia, the new greenfield plant will play an important role for the development of local infrastructure. Once fully operational the plant will have a capacity of 5,000 tonnes per day and creating more than 300 new jobs in the area. The contract is valued at around EUR 100 million.

The order includes design and engineering, full equipment supply, automation systems, installation and commissioning as well as training and extended supervision. Key deliveries are expected to commence towards the end of 2021. The majority of revenue from this project is expected in the subsequent years.

"We are happy to see the contract now in effect," said Carsten Riisberg Lund, President, Cement, FLSmidth. "Following months of challenging working conditions on sites around the world, we are eager to get started on the project," Carsten Riisberg Lund continues. And he concludes, "this contract once again underlines our position as the preferred supplier of sustainable and productivity-enhancing solutions to the global cement industry."





