

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signaled that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College formally confirms Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election.



Answering questions from reporters for the first time since the November 3 election, Trump said, 'Certainly I will, and you know that.'



If Biden is declared the winner, the Electoral College 'made a mistake, because this election was a fraud,' he said during a White House briefing on Thanksgiving Day.



However, he refused to concede, repeatedly saying the election was a big fraud. 'It's going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive fraud.'



'As to whether or not we can get this apparatus moving quickly -- because time isn't on our side, everything else is on our side, facts are on our side, this was a massive fraud. This should not take place in our country. We're like a third world country.'



Trump declined to say whether he would run for president again in 2024, and if he would attend Biden's inauguration. 'I don't want to talk to 2024 yet.'



Biden has secured 306 electoral college votes, 36 votes more than what is required to win the election, but Trump still says, 'this race is far from over.'



Courts have dismissed or dropped the Trump campaign's lawsuits alleging election fraud and questioning the validity of postal votes.



The General Services Administration has already informed the President-elect that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

