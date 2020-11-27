Technavio has been monitoring the commercial jar blender market and it is poised to grow by USD 62.64 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. However, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the commercial jar blender market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
- The commercial jar blenders for the food segment is expected to be the leading segment based on application in the global market during the forecast period.
- What are the major trends in the market?
- Growing demand for commercial jar blenders with sound enclosures is one of the major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
- Growing at a CAGR of almost 4%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 62.64 million.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- bianco di puro GmbH Co. KG, Blendtec Inc., Ceado Srl, Conair Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Newell Brands Inc., Optimum Appliances, SANTOS SAS, Vita-Mix Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
- The need for proper mixing of food ingredients is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the presence of substitute products restraints the market growth.
- How big is the North America market?
- The North America region will contribute to 35% of market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. bianco di puro GmbH Co. KG, Blendtec Inc., Ceado Srl, Conair Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Newell Brands Inc., Optimum Appliances, SANTOS SAS, Vita-Mix Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. The need for proper mixing of food ingredients will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this commercial jar blender market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Commercial Jar Blender Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Commercial Jar Blender Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Commercial Jar Blenders for Food
- Commercial Jar Blenders for Drinks
- Commercial Jar Blenders for Food and Drinks
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Jars
- Commercial Jar Blenders with Stainless Steel Jars
- Commercial Jar Blenders with Copolyester Jars
- Commercial Jar Blenders with Polycarbonate Jars
- Commercial Jar Blenders with Glass Jars
- Controls
- Commercial Jar Blenders with Electronic Controls
- Commercial Jar Blenders with Toggle or Paddle Controls
Commercial Jar Blender Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The commercial jar blender market report covers the following areas:
- Commercial Jar Blender Market Size
- Commercial Jar Blender Market Trends
- Commercial Jar Blender Market Analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for commercial jar blenders with sound enclosures as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial jar blender market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Commercial Jar Blender Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial jar blender market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial jar blender market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial jar blender market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial jar blender market vendors
