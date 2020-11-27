The industrial automation control market is expected to grow by USD 25.18 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Automation Control Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increasing focus towards smart factories is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as exposure to cybersecurity threats will hamper the market growth.
Industrial Automation Control Market: Product Landscape
Sensors convert a physical quantity into electrical signals and these signal indications are processed through an electronic automation system and portray physical variations or error signals in the device or instrument. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the drivers SCADA and PLC segment.
Industrial Automation Control Market: Geographic Landscape
The rising industrialization and increasing investments in power, water and wastewater treatment, and food and beverages industries will significantly drive industrial automation control market growth in this region over the forecast period. 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for industrial automation control in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- ABB Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- OMRON Corp.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
ABB Ltd.
Eaton Corp. Plc
Emerson Electric Co.
General Electric Co.
Honeywell International Inc.
OMRON Corp.
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
Yokogawa Electric Corp.
